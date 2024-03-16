QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

QS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 4.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,486.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 642,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,486.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,735 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

