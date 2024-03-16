QUASA (QUA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $629.27

QUASA (QUA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $138,928.60 and approximately $629.27 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005366 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00026306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00016344 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001577 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,680.54 or 1.00204320 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010212 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.38 or 0.00158980 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00121971 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $976.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

