RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

RDNT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

RadNet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,221.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09. RadNet has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 278.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,999 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,073,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,477,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,534,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

