Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) PT Lowered to GBX 1,520 at Barclays

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,650 ($21.14) to GBX 1,520 ($19.47) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

LON RAT opened at GBX 1,512 ($19.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2,071.23, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. Rathbones Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,436 ($18.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,050 ($26.27). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,606.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,638.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,917.81%.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

