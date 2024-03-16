Raymond James Comments on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($4.19). The company had revenue of C$150.90 million during the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.