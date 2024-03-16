REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of REGENXBIO worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,268,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,297,000 after acquiring an additional 228,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,376,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after acquiring an additional 36,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after buying an additional 547,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $985.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.27.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,115 shares of company stock worth $2,485,072. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

