Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,655 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

RF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. 37,178,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,544,138. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

