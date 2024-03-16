Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2024

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,105,600 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 14th total of 901,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Relo Group Price Performance

Shares of Relo Group stock remained flat at C$15.39 on Friday. Relo Group has a 12-month low of C$15.39 and a 12-month high of C$15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.39.

Relo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relo Group, Inc engages in the provision of property management services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services, as well as leisure and accommodation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.