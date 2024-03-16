Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Short Interest Update

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,105,600 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 14th total of 901,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Relo Group Price Performance
Shares of Relo Group stock remained flat at C$15.39 on Friday. Relo Group has a 12-month low of C$15.39 and a 12-month high of C$15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.39.
Relo Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Relo Group
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Relo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.