Renaissance Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,985 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,419,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,723. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

