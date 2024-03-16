Renaissance Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 2.4% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,399,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.23 and a 200 day moving average of $183.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

