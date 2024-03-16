Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 1,893 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,077,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,868,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 57.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,063,000 after acquiring an additional 119,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $275.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $277.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

