Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 1,893 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,082. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $277.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.79 and a 200 day moving average of $248.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

