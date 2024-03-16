Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 615.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 964,640 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $594.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

