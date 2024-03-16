Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 2.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in RTX by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 77,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in RTX by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in RTX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in RTX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 145,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $92.93. 35,743,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.