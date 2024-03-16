Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $923,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,536,000. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,998,000 after buying an additional 178,170 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,387,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

