Renaissance Investment Group LLC Invests $274,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,942,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after acquiring an additional 320,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $195.20. 10,198,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,960. The company has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

