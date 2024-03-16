Renaissance Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,284 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Onsemi comprises approximately 2.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ON shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.87. 9,727,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,846,141. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.