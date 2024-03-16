Renaissance Investment Group LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for about 2.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $10.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $596.27. 620,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,863. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $320.01 and a one year high of $617.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $538.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Several analysts have commented on MLM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

