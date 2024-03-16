Renaissance Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 72,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock traded up $11.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.28. 3,906,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,050. The company has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.90 and its 200 day moving average is $327.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.50 and a 12-month high of $403.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total transaction of $128,362.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,377 shares of company stock worth $93,925,467. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.