Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 308 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

NYSE APD traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $244.63. 2,369,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.86 and its 200 day moving average is $267.32. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

