Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for EverQuote, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for EverQuote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVER. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $17.55 on Thursday. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $600.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in EverQuote by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after buying an additional 696,994 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 44.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 592,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 100,133 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in EverQuote by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,362,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after buying an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after buying an additional 76,856 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 33,560 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $624,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,615,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,048,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,688,982 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

