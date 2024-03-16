Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Applied Digital Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of APLD opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $549.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 4.14. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after buying an additional 5,945,559 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,168,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after buying an additional 3,359,845 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,940,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after buying an additional 1,658,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 40.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 963,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after buying an additional 940,075 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

