Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Powell Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Powell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Powell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $160.86 on Thursday. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $197.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.51.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

In other Powell Industries news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,462,950.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,270 shares of company stock worth $5,615,328. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Powell Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

