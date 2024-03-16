Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Middleby Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middleby in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIDD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Middleby Price Performance

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $153.39 on Thursday. Middleby has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $158.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.94.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,097,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,782,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,230,000 after acquiring an additional 246,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after buying an additional 407,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,621,000 after buying an additional 198,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

