ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

ResMed Stock Down 0.9 %

RMD stock opened at $190.10 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

