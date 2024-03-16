Reviewing AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Viant Technology has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Viant Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology -1.54% -5.84% -4.18% AdTheorent N/A 0.07% 0.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viant Technology and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Viant Technology and AdTheorent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $222.93 million 2.79 -$3.44 million ($0.23) -43.22 AdTheorent $170.81 million 1.67 $29.34 million ($0.01) -323.00

AdTheorent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viant Technology. AdTheorent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viant Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Viant Technology and AdTheorent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 2 4 0 2.67 AdTheorent 0 0 2 0 3.00

Viant Technology presently has a consensus price target of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.99%. AdTheorent has a consensus price target of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 19.97%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Viant Technology.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Viant Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel DSP for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile that provides customer data insights and optimized bid decisions for target audiences, accurate reach, and frequency management across omnichannel supply; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides campaign analysis and data intelligence tool that empowers customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

