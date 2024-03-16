Reviewing NioCorp Developments (NB) & Its Competitors

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) is one of 98 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NioCorp Developments to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A -$40.08 million -2.07 NioCorp Developments Competitors $6.55 billion $845.22 million 6.93

NioCorp Developments’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -194.39% NioCorp Developments Competitors -79.30% -4.52% -4.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments’ peers have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NioCorp Developments and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 NioCorp Developments Competitors 1065 2254 2728 90 2.30

NioCorp Developments presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 359.77%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 55.12%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

NioCorp Developments peers beat NioCorp Developments on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

