Reviewing Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Wayne Savings Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayne Savings Bancshares 20.55% 18.29% 1.13% Sound Financial Bancorp 13.38% 7.47% 0.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Sound Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayne Savings Bancshares $38.11 million 1.36 $7.83 million $3.55 6.65 Sound Financial Bancorp $38.86 million 2.71 $7.44 million $2.86 14.31

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sound Financial Bancorp. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Financial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wayne Savings Bancshares and Sound Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates branch offices in Seattle, Tacoma, Mountlake Terrace, Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Ludlow, and University Place; and loan production office in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

