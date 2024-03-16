Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in February

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 270,500 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the February 14th total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RGEDF remained flat at $26.77 during midday trading on Friday. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile
