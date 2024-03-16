Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in February

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 270,500 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the February 14th total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGEDF remained flat at $26.77 during midday trading on Friday. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. It develops and manufactures products in various therapeutic areas, including women's healthcare, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

