Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Rise Gold Stock Performance
Shares of RYES stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,058. Rise Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.
Rise Gold Company Profile
