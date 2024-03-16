RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1289 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.