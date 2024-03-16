RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

RocketFuel Blockchain Trading Up 600.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RKFL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.04. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

Featured Stories

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals.

