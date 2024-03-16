RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
RocketFuel Blockchain Trading Up 600.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RKFL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.04. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
About RocketFuel Blockchain
