Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up 1.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.88. 1,372,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.15. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

