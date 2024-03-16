Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROIV shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,915 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,604,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 249,513 shares during the last quarter. Artia Global Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artia Global Partners LP now owns 824,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 666,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 102,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,624.14% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

