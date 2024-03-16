Rollbit Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.72 Million (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Rollbit Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Rollbit Coin has a market cap of $314.53 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin was first traded on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 3,296,951,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,848,619,786 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 3,296,951,621. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.11023452 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $3,519,246.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

