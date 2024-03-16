Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,731,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 357,739 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 5.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $239,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.12. 4,555,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.28 and a 200-day moving average of $130.29. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

