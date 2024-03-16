Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of DXCM opened at $130.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.94. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,567,355.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,624.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,567,355.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,624.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,498 shares of company stock valued at $23,441,441. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

