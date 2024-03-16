Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Royale Energy Price Performance

Royale Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,330. Royale Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

