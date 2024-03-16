Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Royale Energy Price Performance
Royale Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,330. Royale Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
About Royale Energy
