RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,697 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of RTX by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 77,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.93. 35,743,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

