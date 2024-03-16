Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.39

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 12340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Samsonite International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

