Sapphire (SAPP) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,465.91

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $11.98 million and approximately $1,465.91 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.45 or 0.05377850 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00084477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00018432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00018629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00018108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,682,182,805 coins and its circulating supply is 1,661,553,382 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

