Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS SOAGY opened at $79.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $88.54.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.0856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

