Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in February

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the February 14th total of 537,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,280.0 days.
Sasol Price Performance
OTCMKTS SASOF remained flat at $7.25 on Friday. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.
About Sasol
