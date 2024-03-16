Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in February

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the February 14th total of 537,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,280.0 days.

Sasol Price Performance

OTCMKTS SASOF remained flat at $7.25 on Friday. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

