Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 783,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

