Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 623,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.14. 349,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,594. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $35.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

