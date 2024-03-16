Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Walker Financial Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Walker Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,070 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 11.4% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,277,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,356,000 after purchasing an additional 314,855 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,058 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,508 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,886,000 after acquiring an additional 566,822 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $51.63. 523,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,011. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

