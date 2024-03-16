SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 198.0 days.
SCSK Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SCSKF remained flat at $17.86 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. SCSK has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $17.86.
SCSK Company Profile
