Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.21. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

NYSE NUE opened at $188.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.64. Nucor has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nucor by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Nucor by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

