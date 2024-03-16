Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Short Interest Up 40.5% in February

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,203,600 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the February 14th total of 856,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,036.0 days.
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of SFGIF remained flat at $9.18 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $9.18.
About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.