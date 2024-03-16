Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Short Interest Up 40.5% in February

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,203,600 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the February 14th total of 856,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,036.0 days.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of SFGIF remained flat at $9.18 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

