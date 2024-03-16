SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) Rating Reiterated by Litchfield Hills Research

SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SHL Telemedicine Price Performance

Shares of SHLT opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. SHL Telemedicine has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

Get SHL Telemedicine alerts:

Institutional Trading of SHL Telemedicine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SHL Telemedicine stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 714,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000. SHL Telemedicine makes up approximately 1.2% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 4.87% of SHL Telemedicine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SHL Telemedicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHL Telemedicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.